Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Burlington Stores a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Burlington Stores (BURL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BURL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Burlington Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Burlington Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1972, and headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington Stores, Inc. functions as a retailer of branded apparel products, and is a Fortune 500 company. It operates in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers products such as ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats.

The company which started business as a coat-focused off-price retailer is now focusing on “open to buy” off-price model. The current model is helping customers to get nationally branded, fashionable, high quality as well as right priced products.

Burlington Stores’ wider selection provides a broad range of apparel, accessories and furnishings for all age groups. Burlington Stores provide customers a full line of assortments, comprising - women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts.

In addition, the company purchases both the pre-season and in-season merchandise in order to respond quickly to evolving market conditions and consumer fashion preference. Moreover, Burlington Stores’ continues to emphasize rich heritage of coats and outerwear, and are known as the destination for coat shoppers.

Furthermore, Burlington Stores’ selection of staple and destination products lures customers from beyond the local trade areas. These products drive higher store traffic and differentiate the company from its competitors.



As of May 3, 2025, the company had 1115 stores across 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.



(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while Burlington Stores identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by Burlington Stores, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Burlington Stores, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $5,077.73, or a gain of 407.77%, as of August 12, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 205.82% and the price of gold went up 186.36% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BURL.

Burlington's off-price model and focus on branded value offerings continue to resonate with consumers seeking affordability. Store expansion remains central, with a robust pipeline aligned with the Burlington 2.0 strategy, including-plans to open 100 net new stores in fiscal 2025. Gross margin expansion in first quarter was supported by improved merchandise mix, freight efficiencies, and favorable timing of expenses. A strong balance sheet and ample liquidity enable continued investment in growth and shareholder returns. Fiscal 2025 predictions are optimistic, with 6-8% total sales growth. However, near-term risks include rising sourcing and SG&A costs, tariff-related uncertainties, and reliance on value-conscious shoppers in a volatile economic environment. We anticipate adjusted SG&A expenses to rise 8.9% year over year in fiscal 2025.

Shares have gained 5.69% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

