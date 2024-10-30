Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in BlackRock Finance a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in BlackRock Finance (BLK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

BlackRock Finance's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at BlackRock Finance's main business drivers.

BlackRock Inc., headquartered in New York, offers products that span the risk spectrum, including active, enhanced and index strategies through a variety of structures that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled investment vehicles.



BlackRock also offers technology services as well as advisory services and solutions to institutional and wealth management clients. The company manages its clients’ assets as a fiduciary.



BlackRock manages its AUM through the following categories:



Equity: BlackRock’s equity AUM reflects the diversity of its business model and includes a wide range of both active and passive strategies. AUM for this class was $6.28 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Fixed Income: BlackRock’s fixed income asset class is evenly divided between passive and active mandates. AUM under this class was $3.02 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Multi-Asset Class: BlackRock’s multi-asset class team manages a range of personalized mandates that leverage its broad investment expertise in global equities, currencies, bonds and commodities and its extensive risk management capabilities. As of Sept. 30, 2024, AUM under this class was $1 trillion.



Alternatives: BlackRock Alternative Investors manage the company’s alternative investment efforts, including product management, business development and client service. AUM under this class was $319.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Cash Management: Cash management products include taxable and tax-exempted money market funds and customized separate accounts. AUM under this class was $849.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



In 2017, BlackRock acquired the First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and Cachematrix. In 2018, it acquired Tennenbaum Capital Partners and the asset management business of Citibanamex. In 2019, the company acquired Paris-based eFront. In 2021, it acquired Aperio Group LLC and the Climate Change Scenario Model of Baringa Partners. In 2023, the company acquired London-based Kreos Capital. In May 2024, it acquired SpiderRock Advisors and Global Infrastructure Partners in October 2024.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in BlackRock Finance ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $2,961.44, or a 196.14% gain, as of October 30, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 194.25% and the price of gold went up 122.32% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for BLK.

BlackRock’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its third-quarter 2024 results reflect solid assets under management (AUM) balance and higher revenues. Improving AUM balance and efforts to restructure active equity business and strengthen private markets capabilities are expected to support top-line growth. The planned acquisition of Preqin, along with the buyouts of Global Infrastructure Partners and a 75% stake in SpiderRock, will boost the revenue mix. However, high operaing expenses (majorly due to higher general and administration costs) are expected to hurt profitability. Its reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, different regulatory/economic environments and exchange rate fluctuation. Yet, solid liquidity position and earnings strength keep its capital distributions sustainable.

Shares have gained 5.26% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.