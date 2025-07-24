Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in BlackRock a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in BlackRock (BLK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

BlackRock's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at BlackRock's main business drivers.

BlackRock Inc., headquartered in New York, offers products that span the risk spectrum, including active, enhanced and index strategies through a variety of structures that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled investment vehicles.



BlackRock also offers technology services as well as advisory services and solutions to institutional and wealth management clients. The company manages its clients’ assets as a fiduciary. As of June 30, 2025, total AUM was a record $12.52 trillion.



BlackRock manages its AUM through the following categories:



Equity: BlackRock’s equity AUM reflects the diversity of its business model and includes a wide range of both active and passive strategies. AUM for this class was $6.9 trillion as of June 30, 2025.



Fixed Income: BlackRock’s fixed income asset class is evenly divided between passive and active mandates. AUM under this class was $3.1 trillion as of June 30, 2025.



Multi-Asset Class: BlackRock’s multi-asset class team manages a range of personalized mandates that leverage its broad investment expertise in global equities, currencies, bonds and commodities and its extensive risk management capabilities. As of June 30, 2025, AUM under this class was $1.1 trillion.



Alternatives: AUM under this class was $301.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Digital Assets: AUM under this class was $79.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Currency and Commodities: AUM under this class was $107 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Cash Management: Cash management products include taxable and tax-exempted money market funds and customized separate accounts. AUM under this class was $969.7 billion as of June 30, 2025.



In 2017, BlackRock acquired the First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and Cachematrix. In 2018, it acquired Tennenbaum Capital Partners and the asset management business of Citibanamex. In 2019, the company acquired Paris-based eFront. In 2021, it acquired Aperio Group LLC and the Climate Change Scenario Model of Baringa Partners. In 2023, the company acquired London-based Kreos Capital. In 2024, it acquired SpiderRock Advisors and Global Infrastructure Partners. In March 2025, it acquired Preqin and in July 2025, it acquired HPS Investment Partners.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in BlackRock, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $3,233.95, or a gain of 223.40%, as of July 24, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 202.50% and gold's return of 196.33% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for BLK too.

BlackRock's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its second-quarter 2025 results were aided by growth in revenues. The company's inorganic expansion strategy, aimed at boosting its presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification efforts, will continue to support top-line and assets under management (AUM) growth. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. However, elevated expenses (primarily due to higher general and administration costs and acquisitions) are a concern. The company's significant dependence on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, diverse regulatory and economic environments, and exchange rate fluctuations. Yet, a solid liquidity position and earnings strength will keep capital distributions sustainable.

The stock is up 10.05% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

