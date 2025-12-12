Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Atlassian a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Atlassian (TEAM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TEAM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Atlassian's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Atlassian's main business drivers.

Atlassian is a global leader and innovator in the enterprise collaboration and workflow software space. The company offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions, which help organizations, collaborate and manage their workforce, such that the teams work better together.

Initially, Atlassian’s products were designed to help software developer teams communicate, collaborate, and manage the design and delivery cycle of software. However, over the years, uses of Atlassian’s solutions have expanded virally to teams across diverse industries. With its sustained focus on developing new collaboration tools, the company now caters to the need of several corporate functions, including finance, legal, human resource and IT support.

The company has more than 300,000 customers in 200 countries and virtually every industry sector. Over 80% of the Fortune 500 companies, including General Motors, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Verizon, are currently using at least one Atlassian solution.



The company has 13 sets of solutions divided under four product categories — Plan, Track, & Support; Collaborate; Code, Build, & Ship; and Security & Identity. Among these 13 products, Atlassian’s JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello are the most notable ones.

The company’s JIRA team collaboration software leads among the software developer community. Atlassian’s sustained focus on adding new features to JIRA software as per customer requirements has helped it stay ahead of its competitor’s offerings including Broadcom’s Rally Software, Microsoft’s Azure DevOps Server and IBM’s Rational.

With the Confluence solution, teams can create, share, and collaborate on content. Atlassian’s Bitbucket is used by professionals for code sharing. The Trello software adds a visual component that helps organizations keep track of who is working on what project and how far they have reached.

Atlassian generates revenues primarily in the form of subscriptions, maintenance, perpetual license and other sources. Subscription and maintenance, together, contributed approximately 94% to fiscal 2025 revenues of $5.2 billion.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Atlassian, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2015 would be worth $5,936.91, or a gain of 493.69%, as of December 12, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 242.93% and the price of gold increased 281.38% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for TEAM too.

Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid the hybrid work trend and accelerated digital transformation. An improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and a unique sales strategy are the upsides. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions is expected to fuel its growth momentum. Its focus on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software is likely to drive the top line. However, the decelerating customer growth rate makes us slightly cautious about its near-term prospects. Softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt growth in the near term. Intensifying competition in the team collaboration and workflow software market is straining margins. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.

The stock is up 7.38% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

