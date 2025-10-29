Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Arista Networks a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Arista Networks' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Arista Networks' main business drivers.

Santa Clara, CA-based Arista Networks, Inc. is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next generation data center networks.

Arista uses multiple silicon architectures across its products. At the core of the company’s cloud networking solutions is the Linux-based Extensible Operating System (EOS), which was architected to be fully programmable and highly modular.

EOS supports leading cloud and virtualization solutions, including Microsoft System Center, OpenStack and other cloud management frameworks. The company co-authored the Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) protocol specification with VMware and was the first to demonstrate VXLAN integration. It has now expanded VXLAN routing and integration.

In 2015, Arista introduced CloudVision, a network-wide approach for workload orchestration and workflow automation delivering a turnkey solution for cloud networking. In 2019, Arista introduced 10 new 400G platforms. In the Leaf/Spine High Network Radix category, it now offers two new fixed 32 port 400G switches and a 128 port 100G/32 port 400G modular switch. For the Universal Leaf and Spine category of switching, the company introduced R3 series 100G and 400G products supporting up to 2.5M routes on its 7280R3 series fixed and 7500R3 series modular platforms.

Arista introduced a modular family called the 7800R3, a high density 100G and 400G platform supporting up to 460 Tbps of system throughput. Also, it launched the 720XP Series of fixed Power over Ethernet (PoE) leaf switches with 60W PoE, enabling it to offer a complete end-to-end solution for cognitive campus Ethernet as well as the introduction of WiFi-6 wireless Access Points (APs).

The company serves five verticals namely – cloud titans (customers that deploy more than one million servers), cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and rest of enterprise. Arista’s customers include six of the largest cloud service providers based on annual revenues. In 2024, total revenues were $7 billion.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Arista Networks, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $37,999.32, or a gain of 3,699.93%, as of October 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 229.65% and the price of gold increased 232.10% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ANET too.

Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, which is driven by the strong demand for scalable infrastructure. The company has made several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. The Arista 2.0 strategy is also resonating well with customers, with its modern networking platforms being foundational for the transformation from silos to centers of data. The versatility of its unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing, campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from its competitors. However, high concentration risk limits its growth potential to some extent. Stiff competition in cloud networking solutions is straining margins. High operating costs and lingering supply chain issues remain other headwinds.

Shares have gained 7.59% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

