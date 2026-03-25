Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Archrock Inc. a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Archrock Inc. (AROC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AROC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Archrock Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Archrock Inc.'s main business drivers.

Archrock started as a broader energy services provider but has steadily refined and refocused its business to become a premier pure-play compression services company, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. Over the past decade, the company undertook an operational transformation aimed at improving performance, safety, customer service and environmental responsibility.

A major shift in strategy was to exit non-core businesses and focus on high-horsepower compression equipment with long-term contracts. Archrock modernized its fleet, investing in technologically advanced, standardized and emission-efficient units, which led to higher reliability, improved margins and reduced maintenance costs. It also divested underperforming equipment, ensuring the core fleet remained high quality and fully utilized.

The company’s evolution is also reflected in its financial discipline. Archrock consistently reduced its leverage, achieving a record-low 2.7 leverage ratio in 2025. Its strong cash flow allowed it to raise dividends, repurchase shares and expand capacity through acquisitions—most notably, the 2025 acquisition of NGCS, which added modern, large-horsepower and electric assets.

Strategically, Archrock repositioned itself from being tied to new drilling cycles to being anchored in existing production and midstream infrastructure, making its revenues more predictable and less sensitive to oil price volatility. This has enabled the company to weather downturns more effectively and plan for steady growth.

Today, Archrock not only operates across every major U.S. gas-producing region but also benefits from long-term industry trends, such as growing LNG exports, power demand and AI-driven data center needs, which support long-lasting demand for natural gas compression.

Investors should note that the Contract Operations business unit accounted for more than 87% of the company’s total revenues in 2025.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Archrock Inc. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $5,365.22, or a gain of 436.52%, as of March 25, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 222.03% and the price of gold increased 246.57% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AROC too.

Archrock reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on strong gas compression demand. AROC benefits from nearly full fleet utilization at 96%, indicating strong demand for its natural gas compression services and efficient use of its high-cost equipment. The company's acquisition of NGCS has expanded its large-horsepower asset base, improved customer relationships and expanded its operations in important regions, boosting both scale and earnings potential. AROC's modern fleet and presence across major shale basins position it to meet the increasing demand for natural gas in the U.S., driven by LNG exports and AI-driven data center growth. Archrock derives steady, fee-based revenues insulated from market swings from long-term contracts with solid investment-grade customers.AROC has 85% of its compression equipment tied to long-term contracts.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 9.85%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.