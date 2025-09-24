Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Apollo Global Management Inc. a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Apollo Global Management Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Apollo Global Management Inc.'s main business drivers.

Founded in 1990 and based in New York, the United States, Apollo Global Management LLC is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager and retirement services provider. Apollo joined the S&P 500 index on Dec. 23, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, total AUM was $840 billion, fee-earning AUM was $638 billion and Perpetual Capital AUM was $498 billion.



Apollo conducts its business primarily in the United States through the following three reportable segments — Asset Management, Retirement Services and Principal Investing.



Asset Management: The segment focuses on three investing strategies — yield, hybrid and equity. These strategies reflect the range of investment capabilities across its platform based on relative risk and return. As an asset manager, the company earns fees for providing investment management services and expertise to its client base. After expenses, the resulting earning stream is referred to as Fee Related Earnings (FRE), which represents the primary performance measure for the Asset Management segment.



Retirement Services: This business is conducted by Athene — a leading financial services company that specializes in issuing, reinsuring and acquiring retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The Retirement services business focuses on generating spread income by combining the two core competencies of sourcing long-term, persistent liabilities, and using the global scale and reach of its asset management business to actively source or originate assets with Athene’s preferred risk and return characteristics.



Principal Investing: This segment comprises realized performance fee income, realized investment income from balance sheet investments and certain allocable expenses related to corporate functions.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Apollo Global Management Inc., ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $8,067.37, or a gain of 706.74%, as of September 24, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 243.36% and the price of gold increased 213.57% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for APO.

Apollo's financials continues to be aided by higher assets under management (AUM). Its robust AUM inflows and expanding distribution partnerships will support long-term earnings potential. By scaling its private equity business, Apollo expects to grow its total AUM to $1.5 trillion by 2029. Its capital distribution policy reflects solid liquidity. Further, the planned Bridge Investment buyout will likely enhance Apollo's real estate platform. However, the company's rising expense base will likely hurt its bottom-line growth, and weaker return on equity signals reduced capital efficiency. The company's reliance on the Retirement Services segment poses a concentration risk. Its earnings topped the estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.

The stock is up 7.81% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

