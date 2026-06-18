Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Amkor Technology a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Amkor Technology (AMKR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AMKR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Amkor Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Amkor Technology's main business drivers.

Amkor Technology is a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service provider (OSAT). The company packages and tests integrated circuits for customers across smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer devices. Its services span package design, wafer bump and probe, wafer back-grind, packaging, burn-in, system-level and final test and drop shipment. Amkor offers advanced packaging technologies, including High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO), 2.5D integration, advanced flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing and system-in-package solutions.



Tempe, AZ-based Amkor serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and contract foundries. For 2025, net sales stood at $6.71 billion, up 6.2% from 2024. Packaging represented 89% of sales, and test services accounted for 11%. By end market in 2025, communications (including smartphones and tablets) represented 46% of sales; computing (including data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop and storage) accounted for 20%; automotive, industrial and other (including ADAS, electrification, infotainment and safety) contributed 19%; and consumer (including AR and gaming, connected home, home electronics and wearables) comprised 15%.



In 2025, sales from the United States accounted for 65.6% of sales. Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed 12.7% while Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, contributed 10.9% of sales. Japan contributed 10.8% of total revenues. The top 10 customers collectively represented 72% of 2025 sales.



Amkor operates a broad manufacturing footprint across Asia and Europe, including facilities in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Portugal, Taiwan and Vietnam. The Vietnam facility opened in 2024 and continued to scale production in 2025. The company began construction of a new advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona in the second half of 2025, with the first phase planned at approximately 1.8 million square feet and manufacturing expected to begin in the first half of 2028.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Amkor Technology, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $14,599.66, or a gain of 1,359.97%, as of June 18, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 258.25% and the price of gold went up 213.51% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AMKR.

Amkor Technology is positioned to benefit from AI/HPC packaging demand, with advanced packaging platforms expected to nearly triple in 2026 and two CPU programs targeting high-volume production in the second half of the year. Computing is forecast to grow more than 20% year over year, supporting a sustained mix shift toward higher-value offerings. A multi-region buildout across Korea, Vietnam, Arizona and Taiwan, supported by government incentives and customer agreements, underpins multi-year growth potential. However, near-term margins face pressure from seasonality, front-loaded depreciation and capex of $2.5-$3 billion for 2026. Customer concentration is elevated, and end-market volatility tied to mobile and PC cycles poses a headwind. Ramp delays or softer AI/HPC adoption could defer the anticipated margin accretion.

Shares have gained 26.19% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.