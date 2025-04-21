Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in American Water Works a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

American Water Works' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at American Water Works' main business drivers.

The water supply and wastewater service provider, American Water Works Company, was founded in 1886. It provides essential water services to more than 14 million customers in 24 states and has an employee strength of 6,700. The company also acquires small water service providers to expand its customer base. As of Feb. 10, 2025, there were 194,947,313 shares of the company’s outstanding common stock.



American Water Works’ contracts with the U.S. government for work on various military installations, which will expire between 2051 and 2073, have remaining performance obligations (RPOs) of $7.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, as measured by estimated remaining contract revenues. Contracts with municipalities and commercial customers, that will expire between 2026 and 2038, have RPOs of $612 million as of Dec 31, 2024, which indicates that the company has a very strong long-term revenue base.



American Water Works operates a large water and wastewater infrastructure to efficiently serve the expanding customer base in the United States. It operates 80 surface water treatment plants, 520 groundwater treatment plants, 190 wastewater treatment plants, 54,500 miles of transmission, distribution and collection mains and pipes, 1,200 groundwater wells, 1,800 water and wastewater pumping stations, 1,100 treated water storage facilities as well as 75 dams. The company has a systematic capital investment plan to further strengthen its existing operations.



American Water Works primarily operates through the Regulated Businesses segment. This segment’s operating revenues were $4.29 billion, $3.9 billion, and $3.5 billion accounting for 92%, 93% and 92% of the company’s total operating revenues for 2024, 2023, and 2022 respectively.



In February 2015, the company’s board of directors authorized an anti-dilutive stock repurchase program., This allows the company to purchase up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock from time to time over an unrestricted period of time. As of Dec. 31, 2024, there were 5.1 million shares of common stock available for purchase under the program.





Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in American Water Works ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2015 would be worth $2,768.66, or a 176.87% gain, as of April 21, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 153.83% and gold's return of 166.84% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for AWK.

.American Water Works has been gaining from contributions from acquired assets and military contracts. New water and wastewater rates implemented in its service region are also boosting performance. American Water continues to expand its operations through organic and inorganic initiatives. The long-term capital expenditure of the company is to strengthen its infrastructure and serve an expanding customer base. Our model projectes revenues to increase year-ovrer-year in 2026-2027 period. The decline in interest rates will reduce project expenses and boost margins. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. Yet, demand for water keeps changing with weather conditions and its operations are subject to stringent regulations. The timely approval of rate cases is a concern. Pipeline breaks and related contamination are other headwinds

The stock has jumped 5.15% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

