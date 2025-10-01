Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Agnico Eagle Mines a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AEM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Agnico Eagle Mines' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Agnico Eagle Mines' main business drivers.

Toronto, Canada-based Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It successfully completed its merger with Kirkland Lake Gold in February 2022.



Agnico Eagle’s LaRonde mine in Quebec is one of Canada’s largest operating gold mines by gold reserves and has provided the company’s foundation for domestic and international expansion. The company produced 3,485,336 ounces of gold in 2024. Its proven and probable gold reserves (net of production) totaled 1,277 million tons at the end of 2024. The company’s measured and indicated mineral resources decreased 2.3% in 2024.



Agnico Eagle operates through two broader segments: Northern Business (97% of 2024 production) and Southern Business (3%).



Northern Business include the 100%-owned LaRonde and Goldex mines, and 100% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, all based in Quebec, as well as the 100%-owned Meadowbank and Meliadine mines in Nunavut in northern Canada, and the 100%-owned Kittila mine in Lapland in northern Finland.



Southern Business consists of the 100%-owned Pinos Altos mine and Creston Mascota satellite mine, both in Chihuahua in northern Mexico as well as the 100%-owned La India mine in Sonora in northern Mexico.



On Apr 16, 2014, Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) entered into an agreement to jointly acquire 100% issued and outstanding common shares of Osisko Mining Corporation for a total consideration of roughly C$3.9 billion, or C$8.15 per share ($3.55 billion or $7.43 per share). The acquisition closed in June 2014. Under the agreement, Agnico Eagle and Yamana acquired 50% of Osisko, and set up a joint committee to operate the Canadian Malartic Mine (“CMC”) in Quebec.



In March 2018, Agnico Eagle acquired Yamana’s 50% indirect interest in the Canadian exploration assets of CMC, including the Hammond Reef and Kirkland Lake gold projects. The company now has 100% ownership of the CMC assets.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Agnico Eagle Mines, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $6,657.19, or a gain of 565.72%, as of October 1, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 248.35% and gold's return of 233.06% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for AEM.

Earnings estimates forAgnico Eagle for the third quarter have been going up over the past month.Agnico Eagle is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional production growth. The Kittila expansion promises cost savings, while acquisitions like Hope Bay and the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold strengthen its market position. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold established the new Agnico Eagle as the industry's highest-quality senior gold producer. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive its margins. Strategic diversification mitigates risks, supported by prudent debt management and maintaining financial flexibility. However, the company faces rising production costs and inflationary pressures that could impact profitability. High capital expenditures may also constrain free cash flow generation.

The stock has jumped 14.09% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.