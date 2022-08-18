Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in UFP Industries a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in UFP Industries (UFPI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to UFPI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

UFP Industries' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at UFP Industries' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the company currently has approximately 208 facilities located throughout the world. The company classifies its top-line results based on its end markets. A brief snapshot of the end market sales has been provided below:



UFP Retail (accounting for 39.6% of 2021 net sales) includes Do-It-Yourself retailers, and distributors, pro-dealers and other retail customers.



UFP Industrial (24.9%) consists of packaging, crating and other products for manufacturers.



UFP Construction (31.2%) comprises Residential Construction, Commercial Construction and Concrete Forming and Manufactured Housing sales. Residential Construction includes builders of single and multifamily homes. Commercial Construction and Concrete Forming includes non-residential construction and concrete forming. Manufactured Housing includes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles business.



As of Dec 31, 2021, proceeds from all other segment accounted for 4.3% of net sales. This segment consists of the company’s International and Ardellis segments that are not significant.



In April 2022, the company’s board approved a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend, taking the amount to 25 cents a share, which translates to an annual payout of $1.00 per share.



The company ended first-quarter 2022 with $445 million liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents were $73.8 million at quarter-end compared with $286.7 million at 2021-end. The current liquidity level is sufficient to meet the short-term obligation of $104.6 million.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in UFP Industries ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $7,540.36, or a gain of 654.04%, as of August 18, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 201.38% and gold's return of 4.87% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for UFPI too.

Shares of UFP Industries have gained significantly after it posted stellar second-quarter 2022 results. Both earnings and net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.6% and 22.9% and increased 16% and 7% on a year-over-year basis. The company has been gaining from the diversity of markets, higher organic unit sales, solid contributions from buyouts, new product innovation and an improved pricing model. Its industrial and construction segments are experiencing favorable growth trends and profitability, given normalized retail demand. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved north in the past two months, reflecting analysts' optimism over the company's bottom-line growth potential. However, higher material, labor and transportation costs are putting pressure on the bottom line. The stock has jumped 18.25% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.



