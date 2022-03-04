Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Tyson Foods a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tyson Foods (TSN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TSN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tyson Foods' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tyson Foods' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Arkansas, Tyson Foods Inc. was founded in 1935. It is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods. The company's products are marketed and sold primarily by sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants, international export companies and domestic distributors.



Chicken: The operations of the Chicken segment comprise raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.



Beef: The Beef segment’s operations include processing cattle and preparing dressed beef carcasses into meat cuts and case-ready products. The revenues from this segment also come from sales of allied products such as hides and variety meats. Allied products are marketed to manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and technical products.



Pork: The Pork segment’s operations comprise processing market hogs and preparing pork carcasses into meat products.



Prepared Foods: The Prepared Foods segment’s operations include manufacturing frozen and refrigerated food products, like pepperoni, bacon, pizza toppings, pizza crusts, tortilla products, appetizers, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes and processed meats.



International/Other: This segment includes foreign operations in Australia, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Aso, it includes third-party merger, integration costs and corporate overhead related to Tyson New Ventures, LLC.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Tyson Foods, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $4,906.85, or a 390.68% gain, as of March 4, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 218.59% and the price of gold went up 8.69% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TSN.

Shares of Tyson Foods have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Tyson Foods is undertaking a number of operational and supply chain efficiency programs to place itself better for the long run. In this regard, the company is investing in capacity expansion and automation technology. However, Tyson Foods is not immune to inflationary pressure across the industry.

