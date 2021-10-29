Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Trimble Navigation a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Trimble Navigation (TRMB) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TRMB for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Trimble Navigation's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Trimble Navigation's main business drivers.

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Trimble Inc. is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of positioning, surveying and machine control products. Its product portfolio is centered on the integration of real-time positioning or location technologies with wireless communications and software or information technologies.



The company leverages Global Positioning System (GPS), Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), augmentation systems and other systems based on optical and laser technologies, in order to provide real-time position.



Notably, Trimble generated GAAP revenues of $945.2 million in second-quarter 2021 from its four organized business segments.



Building and Infrastructure (39% of revenues) comprised of building construction, and civil engineering and construction businesses. End customers of this segment include surveyors, architects, engineers, contractors and operators.



Geospatial (23% of revenues) offers geographic information system (GIS), and survey product lines. The segment caters to the need of government, survey and engineering customers.



Resources and Utilities (21% of revenues) primarily caters to the agricultural market by serving the customers engaged in forestry, utilities and agriculture. The company’s offerings in the agriculture sector include information management solutions, guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems.



Transportation (17% of revenues) segment serves the customers engaged in transportation, automotive, logistics and field service management activities. The company offers enterprise and mobility solutions for long-haul trucking industry. Further, it offers comprehensive fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions for logistics market.



The company sells its products in over 100 countries through direct channels, joint ventures, representatives, dealers and other channels. Further, Trimble has manufacturing, logistics and development operation in countries like the United States, the U.K., Sweden, Germany, New Zealand, Canada, Finland, the Netherlands, China and India.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Trimble Navigation ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2011 would be worth $4,249.03, or a 324.90% gain, as of October 29, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 257.67% and gold's return of -0.91% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TRMB.

Trimble is benefiting from strong performance of machine control in civil construction, the agriculture guidance system, and survey and mapping. Further, its well-performing segments are contributing well to top-line growth. For the current quarter, the company expects demand to be resilient across all end-markets served. Its growing investments in product development, agriculture business and the cloud platform remain major tailwinds. In addition, early wins in construction and transportation remain a positive. Further, growing customer momentum for geospatial offerings remains a tailwind. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic-led supply chain disruptions remain a major headwind. Also, intensifying competition poses risks to its market position.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.