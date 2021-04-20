Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Skyworks Solutions a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SWKS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Skyworks Solutions' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Skyworks Solutions' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Skyworks Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.



The company’s products include power amplifiers (PAs), front-end modules (FEMs), radio frequency (RF) sub-systems, and cellular systems. Leveraging its core analog technologies, the company also offers a diverse portfolio of linear integrated circuits (ICs) that support automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, industrial and medical applications.



Skyworks Solutions reported revenues of $3.36 billion in fiscal 2020.



The company has designed its product portfolio around two markets — cellular handsets and analog semiconductors. The handset portfolio includes highly customized power amplifiers and front-end solutions that are used in a variety of cellular devices from entry level to multimedia platforms and smartphones.



Moreover, the company’s product portfolio is reinforced by approximately 3,950 global patents and other intellectual property. The company with industry-leading technology helps to offer highest levels of product performance and integration.



The company is engaged with key original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), smartphone providers and baseband reference design partners. Its chief customers include Amazon, Apple, Arris, Bose, Cisco, DJI, Ericsson, Foxconn, Garmin, Gemalto, General Electric, Google, Honeywell, Huawei, Itron, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola, to name few.



The company has a diversified business in three areas: addressed markets, customer base and product offerings.



The company has more than 3,200 customers and over 2,500 analog components in markets like automotive, home and factory automation, infrastructure, medical, smart energy and wireless networking.



Skyworks faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated Products (to be acquired by Analog Devices), Qualcomm and Qorvo.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Skyworks Solutions a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $6,917.38, or a gain of 591.74%, as of April 20, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 217.17% and the price of gold increased 13.24% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SWKS.

Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Moreover, improving iPhone 12 favors growth prospects of the company. Additionally, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming triggered by coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from radio frequency peers like Qorvo and customer concentration risks remain major headwinds, amid Huawei ban and coronavirus crisis led business impacts. Markedly, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.

The stock has jumped 7.95% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

