Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Skechers a Decade Ago

Skechers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Skechers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names.



Through its distribution networks, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America, Skechers’ products are available in more than 170 countries and territories. As of Mar 31, 2022, SKX had 4,308 stores, including 516 domestic stores, 834 international locations and 2,958 distributor, licensee and franchise stores.



Skechers offers casuals, dress casuals, comfort and lightweight, sandals, and casual fusion categories for men and women under the Skechers USA brand; sport footwear for men and women, including men’s lifestyle athletic footwear, lightweight women’s sneakers, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand; fusion and sport fusion sneakers for females of all ages under the Skechers Active brand; and vulcanized looks and at Home collection under the brand BOBS from Skechers.



The company also provides casuals, field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes for men and women under the Skechers Work brand; boots, shoes, sandals, dress sneakers, and lighted footwear for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids brand; and a vivid range of on-trend casual, dress and active styles for men under Mark Nason Collection.



The company also offers specially designed footwear collection under Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, Skechers GO Golf and YOU by Skechers.



Skechers reports under three segments - domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, direct-to-consumer (which includes domestic and international retail sales as well as e-commerce).

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Skechers ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2012 would be worth $5,970.63, or a gain of 497.06%, as of July 21, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 190.60% and the price of gold increased 2.84% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for SKX too.

Shares of Skechers have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth across domestic and international channels for a while, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During first-quarter 2022, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales grew 15.7% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year, beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results also gained from strength in comfort technology product portfolio. Greater emphasis on new line of products, retailing capabilities, inventory management and global distribution platform have helped lift Skechers’ performance. The company is striving toward goal of $10 billion in sales by 2026. It expects 2022 sales in the range of $7.2-$7.4 billion. However, higher freight costs are likely to keep margins under pressure.

