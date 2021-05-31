Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Select Medical a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Select Medical (SEM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SEM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Select Medical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Select Medical's main business drivers.

Select Medical is a healthcare company with approximately 36,050 employees throughout the United States. It owns long term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as occupational health and physical therapy clinics.



As of Dec 31, 2020, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,788 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical’s joint venture subsidiary, Concentra operated 517 occupational health centers in 41 states. At Dec 31, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia.



The company’s reportable segments include:

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital – (34% of net operating revenues in 2020) consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of patients recovering from critical illnesses, often with complex medical needs.

Rehabilitation Hospital – (12%) consists of hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive physical rehabilitation care. Patients are typically admitted to critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals from general acute care hospitals. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company operated 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states.

Outpatient Rehabilitation – (19%) consists of clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services.

Concentra – (35%) provides occupational health services in UnitedStates. On Dec 31, 2020, Select Medical acquired approximately 11.1% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Following this purchase, Select Medical owns approximately 78.0% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent,



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Select Medical ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $4,317.89, or a gain of 331.79%, as of May 31, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 215.84% and the price of gold went up 19.21% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for SEM too.

Select Medical shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Over the past 30 days, the company has witnessed the consensus estimates for 2021 move north. Its revenue growth courtesy of strong segmental performances is impressive. The company's acquisition strategy is aiding organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential buyout opportunities. Also, the company is well poised to capitalize on consolidation opportunities within each of the business segments. Its strong guidance for 2021 instills confidence in investors. However, high debt in the capital structure is a concern for the company. The bottom line will be bereft of the cushion provided by the share buyback activity until the same resumes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.