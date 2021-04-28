Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Quanta Services a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Quanta Services (PWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Quanta Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Quanta Services' main business drivers.

Quanta Services is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services, and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. Quanta Services has operations in United States, Canada, Australia and other selected international markets.

At Dec 31, 2020, Quanta changed the name of Electric Power Infrastructure Services and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segments to Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions, respectively. Nonetheless, there was no change in the composition of the segments.

The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment (accounting for 69.4% of 2020 revenues) provides comprehensive network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. Services performed include the design, installation, upgrade, repair and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution networks, and sub-station facilities; emergency restoration services; installation of “smart grid” technology on electric power networks; supports the development of renewable energy generation, including solar, wind, hydro power and backup natural gas generation facilities, and related switchyards and transmission infrastructure; and communications infrastructure services.

The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (30.6%) provides comprehensive network solutions to customers involved in the transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. Services include the design, installation, repair and maintenance of oil and gas transmission and distribution systems and related trenching and directional boring services. Also, this segment provides pipeline protection services, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement, and the fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities for natural gas utilities and midstream companies. It also provides high-pressure and critical-path turnaround services to the downstream and midstream energy markets and instrumentation and electrical services, piping, fabrication and storage tank services.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Quanta Services ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $4,679.69, or a gain of 367.97%, as of April 28, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 208.83% and the price of gold increased 11.08% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PWR.

Shares of Quanta Services’ have outperformed in the year-to-date period. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 30 days depicting analysts’ optimism about the company’s growth potential. Solid end-market prospects of its Electric Power segment are likely to boost the company’s profit. The majority of its revenues are derived from utility and communications, which continue to be strong. Quanta Services is pursuing a three-pronged growth strategy focusing on timely delivery of projects to exceed customer expectation. However, lower industrial service revenues on tepid demand owing to decreased global travel activity associated with the pandemic, and reduced contributions from larger pipeline projects have been denting its performance.

The stock has jumped 12.12% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.