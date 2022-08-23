Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in McKesson a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

McKesson's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at McKesson's main business drivers.

San Francisco, CA-based McKesson Corporation is a health care services and information technology company. McKesson operates through two segments:



The Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide. The segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. In addition, the segment provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers including offering multiple distribution channels and study access to oncology physicians. The segment also provides medical-surgical supply distribution, equipment, logistics and other services to healthcare providers within the U.S.



The Technology Solutions segment provides enterprise-wide clinical, patient care, financial, supply chain, and strategic management software solutions.



However, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, per segment realignment, McKesson reported revenues through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, Internation, Medical-Surgical Solutions and Prescription Technology Solutions.



Notably, McKesson’s role in the COVID-19 response was reflected in the collaboration with the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, wherein McKesson was selected as the centralized distributor of refrigerated and frozen COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary kits used to administer those vaccines.



FY22 at a Glance



Revenues in fiscal 2022 grossed $263.97 billion, up 11% from the year-ago period. U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions (80% of net revenues), International (13.7%), Medical-Surgical Solutions (4.3%) and Prescription Technology Solutions (1.5%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in McKesson ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $4,267.56, or a 326.76% gain, as of August 23, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 192.75% and the price of gold increased -0.15% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MCK.

Over the past six months, McKesson has outperformed its industry. McKesson exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note, beating estimates on both counts. Strong fiscal first-quarter show by three of the four segments is encouraging. A strong earnings outlook for fiscal 2023 instills optimism. Strong adjusted operating profit growth across key segments is encouraging. A strong position in the Distribution market continues to favor the stock. The company played a crucial role in the COVID-19 response efforts in the United States and abroad via the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, ancillary supply kits, and COVID-19 tests Yet, both gross and operating margin contractions are woes. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space remain headwinds. Shares have gained 9.49% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



