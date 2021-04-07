Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Lowe's a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lowe's (LOW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LOW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lowe's' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lowe's' main business drivers.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) has evolved as one of the world’s leading home improvement retailer, offering services to homeowners, renters and commercial business customers. The company has been enhancing experience of its pro customers by upgrading pro-focused brands and revamping pro-service business website, LowesForPros.com.



Incorporated in 1952 and based in Mooresville, NC, Lowe’s has its operations primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The company offers services to homeowners, renters and commercial business customers. Homeowners and renters principally include do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers who utilize the company’s installed sales programs. Commercial business customers consist of those who work in the construction, repair/remodel, commercial and residential property management, and business maintenance professions.



Lowe’s offers a wide range of products and services for home decoration, maintenance, repair, remodeling and property maintenance. The company provides a line of home improvement products in diverse categories, such as appliances, lumber, paint, flooring, building materials, millwork, lawn and landscape products, fashion plumbing, hardware, lighting, tools, seasonal living, rough plumbing, outdoor power equipment, cabinets and countertops, nursery, rough electrical, home environment, home organization, and windows and walls.



The company’s home improvement store stocks about 34,000 items, a number of which are available through the Special Order Sales system, and comprises a varied collection of branded merchandise such as Whirlpool, Stainmaster, Valspar, Pella and many more. The company also trades in brands that are exclusive to Lowe’s, including Aquasource, Garden Treasures, Harbor Breeze, Kobalt, Reliabilt, Top-Choice and Utilitech.



Lowe's offers products through retail stores as well as online (Lowes.com). As of Jan 29, 2021, the company operated 1,974 home-improvement and hardware stores across the United States and Canada. Further, it serviced nearly 230 dealer-owned stores.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Lowe's a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $7,281.59, or a gain of 628.16%, as of April 7, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 205.04% and gold's return of 14.53% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for LOW too.

Shares of Lowe’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Notably, Lowe’s posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from the strong execution of strategies to meet the broad-based demand. Also, the company’s new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company’s retail-fundamentals approach. Going forward, management is committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.

Shares have gained 18.91% over the past four weeks and there have been 13 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.