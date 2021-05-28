Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Logitech a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Logitech (LOGI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LOGI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Logitech's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Logitech's main business drivers.

Based in Switzerland, Logitech International S.A. is the parent holding company of Logitech. The company is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms. It develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home-entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices.



The company conducts its business through subsidiaries located throughout the world. Logitech's brands include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones.



Logitech operate in a single operating segment, Peripherals, which consists of the design, manufacturing and marketing of peripherals for PCs and other digital platforms. For the PC, the company’s products include trackballs, interactive gaming controllers, multimedia speakers, headsets, webcams, 3D control devices and lapdesks. Tablet & Other Accessories products include keyboard and covers.



Internet communications products comprise webcams, headsets, video communications services and digital video security systems for a home or small business.



Mobile Speakers products include wireless speakers, earphones and custom in-ear monitors. For home entertainment systems, Logitech offers the Harmony line of advanced remote controls and Squeezebox wireless music solutions.



In fiscal 2020, Logitech reported net sales of $2.98 billion. Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific accounted for 43.2%, 31.6% and 25.1% of net sales, respectively.



Moreover, in terms of principal markets, Switzerland, the United States and Germany represented 4%, 36% and 15% of sales in fiscal 2020.



Major distributors in North America include Ingram Micro, Tech Data Corporation, D&H Distributing Company, and Synnex. Major pan-European distributors include Ingram Micro, Tech Data, ALSO Group and DCC PLC. In Asia, apart from Ingram Micro, other major distributors include Wincheers International Trading and Beijing Digital China Limited in China, Daiwabo in Japan, and Synnex in Australia.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Logitech a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $10,057.71, or a 905.77% gain, as of May 28, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 215.59% and gold's return of 19.90% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for LOGI.

Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.

