Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, which is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.

It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.

The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.

2020 Results at a Glance

Intuitive Surgical’s 2020 revenues totaled $4.36 billion, down 2.7% from 2019.

The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $2.46 billion (56.3% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.18 billion (27%) and Services revenues grossed $723.8 million (16.6%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $7,405.35, or a gain of 640.54%, as of April 30, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 208.85% and the price of gold increased 9.09% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ISRG.

Intuitive Surgical ended the first quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. First-quarter revenue growth reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. The company displayed strong segmental performance in the quarter under review. Moreover, Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in first quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins is a positive. Also, overall international sales improved in the quarter. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. However, intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.

The stock is up 15.47% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.