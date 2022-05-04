Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Huntington Ingalls a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Huntington Ingalls (HII) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HII for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Huntington Ingalls' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Huntington Ingalls' main business drivers.

Based in Newport News, VA, Huntington Ingalls Industries designs, builds and maintains nuclear-powered ships such as aircraft carriers and submarines, and non-nuclear ships, such as surface combatants, expeditionary warfare/amphibious assault and coastal defense surface ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and provides after-market services for military ships around the globe.

Currently, Huntington Ingalls operates through three segments: Ingalls division, Newport News Shipbuilding division and Technical Solutions division.

The company's Ingalls segment manufactures amphibious assault and expeditionary ships for the U.S. Navy. The division is the only builder of National Security Cutters (“NSCs”) for the U.S. Coast Guard and one of only two companies that build the Navy's current fleet of DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. It generated revenues of $2,528 million in 2021, representing 26.5% of total revenues.

Through its Newport News segment, the company is the nation's sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. It is also one of only two companies currently designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. The segment generated revenues of $5,663 million in 2021, representing 59.5% of total revenues.

The Technical Solutions segment provides a wide range of professional services through fleet support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas operations. It generated revenues of $1,476 million in 2021, representing 15.5% of total revenues.

Total revenues included intersegment eliminations worth $143 million.

As of Dec 31, 2021, Huntington Ingalls’ total backlog was $48.45 billion, higher than $46 billion registered at the end of 2020.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Huntington Ingalls ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2012 would be worth $5,412.30, or a 441.23% gain, as of May 4, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 200.06% and the price of gold increased 9.17% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for HII too.

Huntington Ingalls is the prime industrial employer in Virginia and is the sole manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of its ships. Moreover, its significant backlog indicates solid revenue growth prospects. Huntington has a strong solvency position in the near term. Any increase in defense budget spending bodes well for Huntington Ingalls as it may increase demand for its products. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, COVID-led disruption and volatility in the global capital markets remain headwinds for the stock. If the federal vaccine mandate is actually implemented, more labor shortages might take place, thereby hurting the shipbuilding industry and in turn the stock. Competitive pressure might impact its profit.

