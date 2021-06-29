Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Hologic a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Hologic (HOLX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HOLX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Hologic's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Hologic's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Bedford, MA, Hologic Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products which cater to the healthcare needs of women.

Hologic operates through the following four segments:

Diagnostics (54.9% of total revenues in FY20): With the Gen-Probe acquisition, Hologic currently offers APTIMA family of assays that includes the APTIMA Combo 2 assay, which feature the APTIMA CT and APTIMA GC assays, the APTIMA HPV assay and the APTIMA Trichomonas assay. Other products include the ThinPrep system, primarily used in cytology applications. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, this segment registered 6.2% growth year-over year.

Breast Health (17.8% of total revenues in FY20): Products include a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD), breast biopsy guidance systems, minimally invasive breast biopsy and tissue extraction devices and breast brachytherapy products. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, this segment registered 6.3% growth year-over year.

GYN Surgical (9.9% of total revenues in FY20): Products include the NovaSure endometrial ablation system – used in the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and the MyoSure hysteroscopic tissue removal system – which allows incision less removal of fibroids and polyps within the uterus. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, this segment registered 6.6% growth year over year.

Medical Aesthetics (1.3% of total revenues in FY20): Hologic completed the divestiture of its Cynosure Medical Aesthetics business on Dec 30, 2019.

Skeletal Health (1.5% of total revenues in FY20): This segment includes dual-energy X-ray bone densitometry systems, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini-C arm imaging products.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Hologic ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $3,380.26, or a 238.03% gain, as of June 29, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 230.89% and the price of gold went up 13.18% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for HOLX.

Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. A weak solvency is also deterring. Over the past year, Hologic has underperformed its industry. Yet, rise in Hologic’s organic revenues and growth in Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics, buoy optimism. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms also look encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Recently-completed buyouts bode well. Expansion of both margins also augers well.

