Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Extra Space Storage a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Extra Space Storage (EXR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Extra Space Storage's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Extra Space Storage's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Extra Space Storage Inc. is a notable name in the self-storage industry. This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a vast array of well-located storage units to its customers, including boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and business storage.

The company makes concerted efforts to consistently grow its business and achieve geographical diversity through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and third-party management services.

As of Mar 31, 2022, Extra Space Storage had ownership stakes in or managed 2,130 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington DC. Out of these 2,130 stores, the company wholly owned 995 stores. It managed 847 stores for third parties and 288 stores in joint ventures. The company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

The company's stores comprised 1.5 million units and 164.2 million square feet of rentable space. The stores are located in Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, D.C.; Boston, MA; Chicago; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles; Miami, FL; New York City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix AZ; St. Petersburg/Tampa, FL and San Francisco/Oakland, CA. Extra Space Storage is the second-largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

During the January-March period, Extra Space Storage acquired 11 operating stores and three store at the completion of construction for a total cost of roughly $225 million. In association with joint-venture (JV) partners, the company acquired two operating stores for a total cost of about $42.5 million, of which the company invested $4.3 million.

The company did not dispose of any properties during the first quarter. It has two stores under agreement for sale for approximately $41 million.

Note: All EPS numbers presented in this report represent “FFO” per share. FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs, is obtained after adding depreciation and amortization and other non-cash expenses to net income.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Extra Space Storage ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2012 would be worth $5,603.91, or a 460.39% gain, as of July 12, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 187.33% and the price of gold increased 5.79% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for EXR too.

Extra Space Storage is well-poised to benefit from a high brand value, a diversified portfolio and its presence in the key cities of the United States. The need-based and recession-resilient nature of the self-storage industry shields it from market uncertainties. It also focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and a third-party management platform. Although there are concerns regarding the intensification of competition and escalation in vacating volumes, high demand for the company’s properties gives it an upper hand in the pricing game. Moreover, its healthy balance sheet position acts as a tailwind. Even though its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months, the estimate revision trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.