Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Epam a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Epam (EPAM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EPAM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Epam's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Epam's main business drivers.

Headquartered at Newtown, PA, EPAM Systems, Inc. is well known for its software engineering and IT consulting services.

The company is engaged in providing software product development services, custom application development services, application testing services, application maintenance and support services, infrastructure management services and enterprise information management services.

Its software product development services include product research, design and prototyping, product development, component design and integration. EPAM’s custom application development services comprise business and technical requirements analysis, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration.

Under the application testing services, the company offers software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services. Further, it provides services like incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, application enhancements, and third-party maintenance under the application maintenance and support services.

EPAM’s infrastructure management services include applications, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. Through its enterprise information management services, the company helps organizations in improving business processes, thereby achieving greater operational excellence.



EPAM generated total revenues of $3.76 billion in 2021. The company has six operating verticals — Financial Services (22.6% of FY21 revenues), Travel and Consumer (19.7%), Software & Hi-Tech (17.7%), Business Information & Media (17.7%), Life Sciences & Healthcare (10.4%) and Emerging Verticals (11.9%).



The company has a huge client base, which includes majority of Forbes Global 2000 corporations operating across North America, Europe, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and APAC (Asia including India and Australia). In 2020, the company generated 60% of its revenues from North America, 33.1% from Europe, 4.3% from CIS and 2.6% from APAC.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Epam ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $24,770.13, or a gain of 2,377.01%, as of August 26, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 197.57% and gold's return of 1.10% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for EPAM too.

EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. The company is benefiting from growth across all geographies and multiple industry verticals. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product developments have been key catalysts. Acquisitions and partnerships are also aiding top-line growth. The latest forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner is a positive for EPAM. However, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Notably, the company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. The ongoing conflict is likely to continue disrupting the company’s overall business operations in the near-term. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year-to-date. Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 30.14%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.