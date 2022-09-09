Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Enphase Energy a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Enphase Energy (ENPH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ENPH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Enphase Energy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Enphase Energy's main business drivers.

Incorporated in 2006, Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions, which connect energy generation, energy storage and control and communications management on one intelligent platform.

Microinverters remain this California-based company’s legacy product. As of Dec 31, 2021, Enphase shipped more than 32 million microinverters. At present, more than 1.7 million Enphase residential and commercial systems have been deployed across 130 countries.

The company’s IQ platform is the current generation integrated solar, storage and energy management offering, which enables self-consumption and delivers its core value proposition of yielding more energy, simplifying design and installation, and improving system uptime and reliability. The Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ uses a single technology platform for seamless management of the whole solution, enabling rapid commissioning with the Installer Toolkit; consumption monitoring with our Envoy Communications Gateway with IQ Combiner+, Enphase Enlighten, a cloud-based energy management platform, and our Enphase AC Battery. It also produces the world’s only truly integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Markedly, the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ platform consists of Enphase microinverters, the AC Battery, an Envoy gateway and Enlighten cloud-based software.

Currently, Enphase’s products cater to the residential and commercial markets of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India and certain other Asian markets. However, its largest market remains the United States. Over the last three years, revenues generated from the U.S. market have represented 69-80% of the company’s total revenues.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Enphase Energy ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2012 would be worth $70,068.43, or a gain of 6,906.84%, as of September 9, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 178.61% and the price of gold went up -5.62% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ENPH.

Enphase Energy ended the second quarter on a solid note, with sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It enjoys a strong position as a leading U.S. manufacturer of microinverters and fully integrated solar-plus-storage solutions. It is striving to expand in Europe steadily throughout 2022. Such expansion plans may boost its long-term growth in the battery storage market. It has also been making acquisitions to boost its long-term growth. It holds a strong solvency position. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the shortage of semiconductors worldwide has been affecting the solar market. As a result, it is suffering from the supply-chain constraint, which might hurt its results to some extent. Also, a comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Shares have gained 8.37% over the past four weeks and there have been 13 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



