Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in DexCom a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in DexCom (DXCM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DXCM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

DexCom's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at DexCom's main business drivers.

San Diego, CA-based DexCom, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM). These are for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers for the treatment of diabetic and non-diabetic patients.



A key element of DexCom’s monitoring system technology is the continuous measure of patient's blood glucose level and transmission of that information to a small cell phone-sized receiver in real time. The company’s monitoring systems aim to provide real-time continuous blood glucose values, trend data and alerts to assist patients in managing their blood glucose levels.

Going by an article of Research and Markets, the blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 9% between 2018 and 2024.

2021 at a Glance



For the full-year 2021, the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.66, down 14.2% from 2020. Full-year 2021 revenues came in at $2.45 billion, up 27% year over year.



Sensor & other revenue were $2.07 billion (84% of net revenues). Hardware revenues were $383.2 million (16% of net revenues).



Highlights



The first quarter of 2021 marked the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth of $100 million or more. Moreover, the company witnessed about 40% global unit volume growth in the quarter, thereby indicating sustained customer growth in the business.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For DexCom, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2012 would be worth $28,917.65, or a gain of 2,791.76%, as of October 13, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 150.39% and the price of gold went up -8.27% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for DXCM.

DexCom exited second-quarter 2022 on a mixed note, wherein earnings meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same. Impressive contribution from the Sensor segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were key catalysts. DexCom’s prospects in alternative markets bode well. The company made continued advancements with respect to key strategic objectives and ended the quarter with new patient additions. Its slew of tie-ups and buyouts are encouraging. A solid international foothold and robust product portfolio augur well. A strong solvency position is an added plus. However, the company faces stiff competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices. Reimbursement risk and supply constraints are other headwinds. Over the past six months, DexCom has underperformed its industry. The stock is up 8.56% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



