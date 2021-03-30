Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in D.R. Horton a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in D.R. Horton (DHI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DHI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

D.R. Horton's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at D.R. Horton's main business drivers.

D.R. Horton, Inc., based in Texas, is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets. D.R. Horton’s operations are spread over 90 markets across 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. Its houses are sold under the brand names D.R. Horton - America’s Builder, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.

D.R. Horton operates through three segments: Homebuilding (contributing 96.7% of the total revenues in fiscal 2020), Forestar (4.6%), and Financial Services (2.9%). Notably, of the total revenues, 0.2% represents Others and 4.4% represents the elimination of intercompany transactions. The Homebuilding segment comprises six reporting regions and derives revenues primarily from the sale of completed homes built on lots it develops and on finished lots purchased ready for home construction. In addition to single-family detached homes (accounting for around 90% of home sale revenues), the segment builds attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums. The segment also derives revenues by selling lands and lots. The company constructs and leases homes as income-producing single-family rental communities under this segment.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the Forestar land development reporting segment has operations in 51 markets and 21 states, where it owns, directly or through joint ventures, interests in residential and mixed-use projects. During fiscal 2018, the company had acquired a 75% share of Forestar Group, which is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), a publicly-traded residential and real estate development company, is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton.

The Financial Services segment, through the mortgage subsidiary, DHI Mortgage, provides mortgage financing and title agency services primarily to the company’s homebuilding customers.

Other Businesses — Through DHI Communities, a 100% owned subsidiary, the company develops, constructs and owns multi-family residential properties that produce rental income.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in D.R. Horton ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2011 would be worth $7,353.14, or a gain of 635.31%, as of March 30, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 200.97% and gold's return of 15.61% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for DHI.

D.R. Horton’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, earnings estimate for the current year have been trending upward, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. The uptick is expected to continue, courtesy of its impressive performance, industry-leading market share, solid acquisition strategy, well-stocked supply of land, lots and homes, along with affordable product offerings across multiple brands. Improving housing market fundamentals backed by low interest/mortgage rates are encouraging. Notably, the company is benefiting from growing demand for entry-level homes. Although, rising land and labor costs are threatening the company’s margins, consistent cost reduction efforts bode well. The company is expected to perform well in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

Shares have gained 13.18% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

