Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Crocs (CROX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CROX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Crocs' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Crocs' main business drivers.

Founded in 1999 and based in Niwot, CO, Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style. Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs’ simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers. The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.



Most of the company’s shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant. Its other iconic product “The Classic Clog” for adults and children offers all-day comfort. It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient.



The company operates in three geographic regions:



Americas (69.5% of FY21 Revenues): This includes the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.



Asia Pacific (15.1% of FY21 Revenues): This includes Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong.



EMEA (15.4% of FY21 Revenues): This includes Russia, Germany, France, Austria, and The Netherlands.



Crocs’ products are available in more than 80 countries and are distributed via wholesale, retail, and e-commerce platforms. The wholesale channel consists of domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers, and distributors while the retail channel includes company-operated stores. Lastly, websites and third-party marketplaces form its e-commerce operations.



Moreover, Crocs has entered into licensing partnerships with Disney, including Marvel and Lucasfilm, Universal Studios, Nintendo, and Warner Bros, which further enhances its reach and popularity. As of Mar 31, 2022, Crocs had 372 company-operated stores — 175 in the Americas, 153 in the Asia Pacific and 44 in EMEA.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Crocs a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2012 would be worth $3,661.82, or a 266.18% gain, as of July 18, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 184.73% and the price of gold increased 3.89% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CROX too.

Crocs boasts a robust surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2022. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the eighth straight quarter. Solid consumer demand, as well as strength in the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, contributed to the quarterly results. Potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. As a result, it updated the 2022 guidance and issued a second-quarter view, which seem encouraging. However, shares of Crocs have declined in the past year. The company has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, high inflation, rising interest rates, adverse impacts of the war in Ukraine and current shutdowns stemming from the zero-COVID policy in China. Also, dismal margins and rising SG&A expenses remain concerning.

