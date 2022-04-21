Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Cintas a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Cintas (CTAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CTAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cintas' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cintas' main business drivers.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Cintas Corporation provides specialized services to businesses of all types throughout North America. It also operates in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company designs, manufactures, implements corporate identity uniform programs, and provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products and first aid and safety products for diversified businesses.



Notably, the company provides products and services through distribution and retail channels to small service and manufacturing companies as well as leading corporations.



The company primarily reports revenues under two operating segments — Uniform Rental and Facility Services, and First Aid and Safety Services.



Uniform Rental and Facility Services (79.2% of third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues) segment includes rental, and servicing of uniforms, mats and towels as well as the provision for restroom supplies, and other facility products and services. Further, selling items from catalogs to customer routes are reported under this segment.



First Aid and Safety Services (10.9% of third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues) segment includes the sale and servicing of first aid products, safety products and training to customers.

Businesses, with Uniform Direct Sale and Fire Protection Services, are included in All Other. Revenues generated from All Other businesses represented 9.9% of third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues.



It's worth mentioning here that results of First Aid and Safety Services segment and All Other businesses are grouped under Other Services in Cintas' income statement.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Cintas ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $10,737.83, or a gain of 973.78%, as of April 21, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 223.49% and the price of gold went up 14.52% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CTAS too.

Cintas' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9% and 3%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from strength in its first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale and fire protection services businesses. Its shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues of $1.96-$2.02 billion and earnings of $2.54-$2.74 per share. In the past year, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. In the past 30 days, the company's earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, high tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in fiscal 2022. The persistence of woes related to high labor and energy expenses might be concerning. Also, the stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.