Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Cheniere Energy a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Cheniere Energy (LNG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LNG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cheniere Energy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cheniere Energy's main business drivers.

Houston, TX-based Cheniere Energy Inc. is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company, through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana – North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility. Furthermore, Cheniere Energy owns and operates the 94-mile Creole Trail Pipeline – an interconnect between the Sabine Pass receiving terminal and the downstream markets – through its subsidiary.

Cheniere Energy intends to construct up to six trains at Sabine Pass with each train expected to have a capacity of about 4.5 million tons per annum. While Trains 1, 2, 3 and 4 are functional; Train 5 is undergoing commissioning. Train 6 is being commercialized and has secured the necessary regulatory approvals.

Cheniere Energy Partners is also developing a liquefaction and export terminal in Corpus Christi, TX. Train 1 commissioning is complete, Train 2 is under construction and Train 3 is commercialised with necessary approvals in place. The facility came online in 2019. Cheniere Energy intends to develop seven midscale liquefaction trains adjacent to the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL). The company has initiated the regulatory approval process regarding same. The total production capacities for these trains are expected to be approximately 9.5 Mtpa.

Additionally, Cheniere Energy is involved in LNG and natural gas marketing activities through its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing LLC.



Global LNG demand is likely to continue growing for the next few years. Cheniere Energy, the U.S.’s only listed LNG export pure play, foresees the fundamentals of LNG to be favorable in the long run, considering the secular shift to the cleaner burning fuel for power generation worldwide and in the Asia-Pacific region in particular. While the increasing demand for gas in the European power sector will be a key factor in the near-term LNG supply rise, the consumption boost is primarily set to come from Asian importers like China, India, South Korea and Pakistan.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Cheniere Energy a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2012 would be worth $11,543.01, or a 1,054.30% gain, as of June 8, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 216.40% and the price of gold went up 11.77% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LNG.

Cheniere Energy, with its first-mover advantage in exporting liquefied natural gas from the United States, is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth on the back of solid operations and long-term contracts. The firm’s gas supply deals for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects offers excellent cash flow visibility in the coming years. Boosting investor confidence, Cheniere Energy announced last year that it has achieved cash flow inflection point. The company’s dividend initiation reflects the dramatic improvement in its fundamentals and transformation from a cash guzzler to a free cash flow generator. As it is, Cheniere is set to capitalize on the sustained strength of LNG exports from the U.S. Consequently, the company is poised for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.