Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Carlisle a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Carlisle (CSL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Carlisle's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Carlisle's main business drivers.

Based in the Scottsdale, AZ, Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. It engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Carlisle has restructured its business into four segments, which are discussed below:



Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM: 58.9% of first-quarter 2022 revenues): The segment manufactures a comprehensive range of roofing products, warranted roof systems and accessories for commercial buildings. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like the Carlisle SynTec, WeatherBond Roofing, Versico Roofing, CCM Europe and Hunter Panels.



Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT: 24%): The segment offers building envelope solutions that help in driving energy efficiency in commercial and residential applications. Products offered by the segment include waterproofing and moisture protection products, sealants/primers and flashing systems, among others. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like the Henry Company, Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing, Carlisle WIP Products and Carlisle Polyurethane Systems.



Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT: 12.4%): This segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing high-performance wire and cable, fiber optic cable, avionics trays, integrated systems as well as complex cable assemblies for applications in the aerospace industry. Also, it provides engineered products for the defense industry that include applications for radar systems, missiles and electronic warfare systems as well as test and measurement solutions. This apart, the segment offers medical interconnect products for the surgical, electrosurgical, patient monitoring and wire harness applications.



Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT: 4.7%): The segment is engaged in providing a comprehensive range of finishing equipment products for the automotive, refinishing, aerospace, construction, agriculture, marine and rail industries.



In August 2021, the company divested its Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) segment as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Carlisle ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2012 would be worth $4,821.52, or a gain of 382.15%, as of July 18, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 184.73% and the price of gold increased 3.89% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CSL.

Carlisle is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets besides its acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive its performance. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending will be beneficial. For 2022, it expects revenues to grow over 30% year over year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. However, Carlisle has been dealing with high costs, which might affect its margins and profitability. Supply chain issues, raw material cost inflation and labor shortages are other challenges for Carlisle. Given the company’s significant international exposure, foreign exchange woes are hurting its sales. Carlisle’s high debt levels are also worrisome.

