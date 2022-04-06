Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Broadcom Inc. a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AVGO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Broadcom Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Broadcom Inc.'s main business drivers.

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.



Broadcom’s infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. The company’s Symantec cyber security solutions portfolio, include endpoint, network, information and identity security solutions.



Broadcom also offer mission critical fibre channel storage area networking (“FC SAN”) products and related software in the form of modules, switches and subsystems incorporating multiple semiconductor products.



Broadcom has been aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify end markets beyond semiconductors and has been looking to strengthen presence in the infrastructure software vertical particularly.



Broadcom reported revenues of $27.45 billion in fiscal 2021. The company has two reporting segments: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.



Semiconductor solutions accounted for 74.3% of fiscal 2021 revenues. Apart from Broadcom’s semiconductor solution product lines this segment includes IP licensing business.



Infrastructure software solutions accounted for 25.7% of fiscal 2021 revenues. The segment includes mainframe, BizOps, cyber security software solutions, and FC SAN businesses.



Broadcom faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Cisco, Cree, Finisar, GlobalFoundries, Intel, Lumentum, MACOM, Marvell, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Qualcomm, ON Semiconductor, Skyworks, Toshiba and Texas Instruments in the semiconductor solutions market.



In the infrastructure software market, it faces competition from Cisco, Atlassian, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, IBM, Microsoft, salesforce, Oracle, Splunk, VMware.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Broadcom Inc. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $16,328.64, or a gain of 1,532.86%, as of April 6, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 223.67% and gold's return of 13.22% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for AVGO.

Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. Higher demand for wireless solutions and sustained momentum in networking and broadband solutions bodes well. Continued strong demand for next-generation PON with Wi-Fi 6 and 6C access gateways is driving prospects. In the server storage connectivity domain, much of the growth are anticipated to be driven by the continued recovery of enterprise IT spending deployed toward upgrading computer service. An upbeat second quarter fiscal 2022 guidance based on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.