Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Broadcom Inc. a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AVGO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Broadcom Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Broadcom Inc.'s main business drivers.

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.



Broadcom’s infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. The company’s Symantec cyber security solutions portfolio, include endpoint, network, information and identity security solutions.



Broadcom also offer mission critical fibre channel storage area networking (“FC SAN”) products and related software in the form of modules, switches and subsystems incorporating multiple semiconductor products.



Broadcom has been aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify end markets beyond semiconductors and has been looking to strengthen presence in the infrastructure software vertical particularly.



Broadcom reported revenues of $27.45 billion in fiscal 2021. The company has two reporting segments: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.



Semiconductor solutions accounted for 74.3% of fiscal 2021 revenues. Apart from Broadcom’s semiconductor solution product lines this segment includes IP licensing business.



Infrastructure software solutions accounted for 25.7% of fiscal 2021 revenues. The segment includes mainframe, BizOps, cyber security software solutions, and FC SAN businesses.



Broadcom faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Cisco, Cree, Finisar, GlobalFoundries, Intel, Lumentum, MACOM, Marvell, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Qualcomm, ON Semiconductor, Skyworks, Toshiba and Texas Instruments in the semiconductor solutions market.



In the infrastructure software market, it faces competition from Cisco, Atlassian, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, IBM, Microsoft, salesforce, Oracle, Splunk, VMware.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Broadcom Inc. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $16,105.80, or a 1,510.58% gain, as of March 21, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 217.85% and gold's return of 11.92% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for AVGO.

Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.

