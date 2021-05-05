Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

Boston Scientific currently has 3 global reportable segments viz. Cardiovascular (39.1% of total revenue in 2020; down 13.1% organically from 2019), Rhythm and Neuro (27.8%; down 13.4%) and MedSurg (31.6%; down 6.7%).

While Cardiovascular includes Interventional Cardiology (IC) and Peripheral Interventions (PI), Rhythm and Neuro comprises Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. The MedSurg group comprises 2 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Within the CRM segment, the company deals with implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The portfolio includes implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P) systems.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Boston Scientific, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $5,598.19, or a gain of 459.82%, as of May 5, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 209.11% and the price of gold went up 16.11% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for BSX.

Boston Scientific ended the first quarter of 2021 on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues both surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Barring Latin America and Canada, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were up in the reported quarter. The company also registered strong sequential improvement in overall financial performance. The increase in cost however resulted in gross margin contractions in the quarter. The second-quarter and the narrowed full-year 2021 guidance also look impressive. The company currently expects a steady recovery from the pandemic with lesser impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021.

The stock is up 11.24% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

