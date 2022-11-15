Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Avis Budget Group a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Avis Budget Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Avis Budget Group's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., Avis Budget Group operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar. The company has licensees in approximately 175 countries throughout the world.

Along with its licensees, Avis Budget operates in approximately 180 countries with more than 10,000 car and truck rental locations throughout the world.The company usually maintains a leading share of airport car rental revenue in North America, Europe and Australasia, and operates one of the leading truck rental businesses in the United States. Its Zipcar brand is one of the world’s leading car sharing businesses which provides an alternative to traditional vehicle rental and ownership.

Avis Budget mainly generates revenues from vehicle rental operations. These include time & mileage fees charged to our customers for vehicle rentals; sales of loss damage waivers and insurance and other supplemental items in conjunction with vehicle rentals; and payments from customers with respect to certain operating expenses incurred, including gasoline, vehicle licensing fees and concession fees, which provide the right to operate at airports and other locations. Additionally, the company earns revenues for royalties and associated fees from its licensees in conjunction with their vehicle rental transactions.

The company reports its operating results under two segments:

Americas: This segment (81% of 2021 revenues) consists of vehicle rental operations in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.

International: This segment (19%) consists of the company’s vehicle rental operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Avis Budget employed approximately 30,000 worldwide.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Avis Budget Group a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2012 would be worth $14,284.93, or a gain of 1,328.49%, as of November 15, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 191.94% and gold's return of -0.70% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CAR.

Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 29.65%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

