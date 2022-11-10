Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Applied Industrial Technologies a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AIT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Applied Industrial Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Applied Industrial Technologies' main business drivers. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies. These products are mainly sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) customers in Australia, North America, Singapore and New Zealand.



The company is also well known in the market for its engineering, design and systems integration services. Moreover, its inventory management solutions and maintenance training services boost the value of end users in the market. The company, founded in 1923, is currently headquartered in Cleveland, OH.



Applied Industrial reports revenues under two business segments — Service Center-Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. A brief discussion on the segments is provided below:



Service Center Based Distribution (67.6% of net revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023) segment offers different types of industrial products majorly through service centers in New Zealand, Australia and North America.



This segment also provides services in the oil and gas industry as well as includes operations of fabricated rubber shops (regional) and rubber service field crews. Service offerings of Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions come under the ambit of this segment.



Engineered Solutions (formerly Fluid Power & Flow Control segment) (32.4%) segment includes specialized regional companies that offer fluid power components, assembling and designing of fluid power systems, and provides equipment repairing services. These products and services are traded to the end-users directly in the absence of any service centers. In addition, the segment engages in the integration of flow control system, pump repair and others.



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Applied Industrial Technologies a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2012 would be worth $3,178.96, or a gain of 217.90%, as of November 10, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 171.67% and the price of gold increased -5.46% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AIT. Applied Industrial is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Strength across mining, metals, agriculture, chemicals, technology, food & beverage, and machinery markets are benefitting its Engineered Solutions segment. Its shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. The company will likely benefit from focus on improving the product line, value-added services and initiatives to drive operational excellence as well as cost-saving efforts in the long term. Amid these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, increasing selling, distribution and administrative expenses are impacting Applied Industrial’s performance. Supply-chain issues are also worrisome. The stock is up 17.36% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

