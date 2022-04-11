Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Analog Devices a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Analog Devices (ADI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ADI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Analog Devices' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Analog Devices' main business drivers.

Analog Devices, Inc. is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. The company is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.



The product line is composed of amplifiers and comparators; analog to digital converters; digital to analog converters; video encoders and decoders; embedded processing products and DSPs; MEMS and temperature sensors; RF/IF components and converters; power and thermal management ICs, audio/video converters, amplifiers, CODECs, filters and processors.



The company also offers analog, digital and RF switches and multiplexers; analog microcontrollers; clock and timing products; voltage references; interface products such as isolators, translators and transceivers; wireless products and converters; broadband products including amplifiers, CODECs, chipsets, splitters.



Analog Devices has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Ireland, and Southeast Asia. The company also uses outside foundries, mainly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for front-end processing and third-party subcontractors for back-end operations.



Notably, the company generated $7.32 billion revenues in fiscal 2021.



The company generates revenues from four organized end-markets – Industrial, Consumer, Communications and Automotive.



In Industrial market (55% of fiscal 2021 revenues), Analog Devices caters to the needs of industrial and instrumentation, defense/aerospace, energy management and healthcare sectors.



In Communications market (16%), Analog Devices offers products required in internet infrastructures, broadband and wireless applications.



For Automotive market (17%), the company offers products that are utilized in infotainment, electrification, autonomous, ADAS and safety applications.



Further, the company takes care of the requirements in feature-rich, high-performance products such as portable devices and prosumer video/audio equipment in the Consumer market (12%).



The company caters to the growing demand for its products in these afore mentioned markets via its strong sales channels. We note that it has direct sales offices, sales representatives and distributors in more than 50 countries.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Analog Devices ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $4,092.29, or a 309.23% gain, as of April 11, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 221.03% and gold's return of 12.67% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ADI.

Analog Devices is riding on the strength across consumer, communications, industrial and automotive markets. Solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions is a positive. Increasing power design wins are other positives. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains positive about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition which has bolstered its position in the high-performance semiconductor space. It also remains optimistic about the growth opportunities related to 5G. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are concerns.

