Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Agilent Technologies a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Agilent Technologies (A) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to A for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Agilent Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Agilent Technologies' main business drivers.

Palo Alto, CA-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. was originally a spin-off from Hewlett-Packard. The company is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets.



On Nov 1, 2014, Agilent completed the spinoff of its electronic measurement segment into a new company named Keysight Technologies, making it an independent, publicly traded company.



Over the last three years, the company has diversified into new end markets, namely industrial, chemical and electronics markets. The company has three business segments, including Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG), Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) and Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG).



The company uses a direct sales model for the distribution of its products, which is supplemented by distributors, resellers, manufacturers’ representatives, telesales and electronic commerce, as necessary.



Agilent reported revenues of $6.3 billion in fiscal 2021, up 18% from fiscal 2020. The company generated 62% of revenues from markets outside the United States. 35% were derived from Asia-Pacific region in the fiscal 2021.



LSAG accounted for 45% of fiscal 2021 revenues (up 18% from fiscal 2020), DGG contributed 20% (which increased 24% from fiscal 2020) and ACG represented the remaining 35% (improving 16% from fiscal 2020).



Most of the competition for these three segments comes from Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp, Affymetrix, GE Healthcare, Life Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corp., Illumina, Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Sakura, Roche, Perkin Elmer Corp., Shimadzu Corp, Heidenhain Corp., Malvern Instruments, Seiko Instruments, Veeco Instruments and Zygo Corp.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Agilent Technologies, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $3,697.47, or a gain of 269.75%, as of August 22, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 198.17% and gold's return of 2.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for A.

Agilent’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results were driven by continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical market. Strong momentum across the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group and the Agilent Cross Lab Group segments contributed well to top-line growth. Solid performance of lab activity in China also aided the quarterly progress. Growth in Liquid Chromatography & Mass Spectrometry instruments, Consumables and Chemistries, and Cell Analysis platforms remained a tailwind. Further, sturdy momentum in the chemical & energy market continues to be a boon. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the shutdown of NASD facility is a major persistent headwind. Also, mounting expenses might hurt the company’s profitability. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains an overhang as well. Shares have gained 10.06% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



