Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Acadia Pharmaceuticals a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ACAD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Acadia Pharmaceuticals' main business drivers.

San Diego, CA-based ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company’s sole marketed drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin) is the first and the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD) psychosis. The drug was launched in May 2016. ACADIA’s top-line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid in the United States.

A supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of Nuplazid for dementia-related psychosis has been filed in the United States. In April 2021, the company suffered a setback, when the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Nuplazid sNDA for the given indication.

Notably, several additional studies on Nuplazid n targeting different CNS indications, such as dementia-related psychosis, schizophrenia inadequate response, schizophrenia negative symptoms and as an adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) are currently underway.

Meanwhile, in August 2018, ACADIA entered into a license agreement with Australian biopharmaceutical company Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited and obtained exclusive North American rights to develop and commercialize trofinetide for Rett syndrome and other indications.

ACADIA’s top line mainly comprises U.S. sales of Nuplazid. The company recognized revenues worth $441.7 million in 2020 compared with $339.1 million in 2019.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Acadia Pharmaceuticals ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $11,515.46, or a gain of 1,051.55%, as of May 31, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 215.84% and the price of gold went up 19.21% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ACAD too.

ACADIA’s earnings beat estimates while its revenues missed the same in Q1. The company’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, recorded strong sales since its launch. The drug’s label-expansion program also looks promising, with several studies targeting various disorders currently underway. The company is also developing Nuplazid to treat other neuropsychiatric conditions. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but sales will be driven higher in 2021. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a woe. Moreover, the recent regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid label expansion hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition is also a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.

