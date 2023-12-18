Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Workday a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Workday (WDAY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WDAY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Workday's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Workday's main business drivers.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Notably, organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have opted for Workday solutions. The company also offers open, standards-based web-services application programming interfaces and pre-built packaged integrations and connectors.



In third quarter fiscal 2024, the company reported revenues of $1.86 billion. Subscription revenues accounted for 90.6% of total revenues, while professional revenues made up the rest.



Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student.



The company offers Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud solutions, Workday Prism Analytics, Workday Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Workday Marketplace. Workday Prism Analytics helps in business planning and collaborative approach.



Workday Prism Analytics helps customers to bring Workday data and data from any outside source together in order to make better business decisions. Workday DaaS is a cloud service that provides important data to customers which in turn help in decision-making.



The company serves technology, financial services, business services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer and retail industries, as well as education and government industries.



Workday ended fiscal 2023 with more than 50% of the Fortune 500 customers. Its peers in HCM market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Automated Data Processing, and Ceridian, among others.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Workday ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $3,409.60, or a gain of 240.96%, as of December 18, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 165.82% and the price of gold went up 56.24% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for WDAY too.

Workday reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s cloud-based business model and expanding product portfolio have been the primary growth drivers. Developers are increasingly using Workday’s AI services to craft intelligent applications for business process optimization. The growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings holds promise. However, the lack of geographical diversity exposes the company to various market risks. Economic downturns, shifts in consumer preferences and changes in the regulatory environment can drastically impact Workday’s revenues and profitability. Higher operating expenses due to rising product development and marketing costs are straining margins.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 17.72%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.