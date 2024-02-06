Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Waste Management a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Waste Management (WM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Waste Management's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Waste Management's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. The company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, as well as disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of waste-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.

Waste Management provides collection services that include picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from the point of generation to a transfer station, disposal site or material recovery facility (MRF). The company owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. It owns and operates transfer stations.

Waste Management also provides materials processing, commodities recycling and recycling brokerage services. It also offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash and residue, in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations.

The company faces intense competition from governmental, quasi-governmental and private organizations in all aspects of its operations. It competes mainly with large national waste management companies, municipalities and counties that manage their own waste collection and disposal operations. It also competes with regional and local companies of different sizes and financial resources.

Waste Management's operating revenues remain higher in summer months, mainly due to higher construction and demolition waste volumes. Also, in certain regions, volumes industrial and residential waste increase during summer months. Hence, revenues in second and third quarters are significantly higher than first and fourth quarters.



As of Dec 31, 2022, Waste Management had roughly 49,500 full-time employees. Around 8,500 were in administrative and sales positions and the rest in operations. Approximately 8,600 employees were covered by collective bargaining agreements.



Formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc., the company changed name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Waste Management ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth $4,534.94, or a 353.49% gain, as of February 6, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 182.18% and gold's return of 54.71% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for WM.

The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives of focused differentiation and continuous improvement and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. Strength across traditional solid waste business boost the company's cash and earnings. Successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve better margins. Consistent dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Our estimate for the adjusted EPS for 2023 is pegged at $5.91, indicating 5.1% year-over-year growth. Partly due to these tailwinds, the shares of the company has declined in the past year. However, operating in a highly competitive and consolidated waste industry weigh's on the company's top line. Lower liquidity and seasonality of business are other concerns.

The stock is up 5.59% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.