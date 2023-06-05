Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tetra Tech (TTEK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TTEK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tetra Tech's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tetra Tech's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pasadena, Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, construction management, engineering, program management and technical services. It serves clients by providing cost-effective and innovative solutions on dealing with the fundamental needs for water, environmental and alternative energy services. Tetra Tech's has a diverse base of international and U.S. commercial clients, as well as U.S. federal and U.S. state and local government agencies.



Tetra Tech reports its businesses under the following two segments:



Government Services Group (52% of adjusted net revenues in fiscal 2022): This segment encompasses operations with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and all activities with development agencies.



Notably, the segment offers consulting and engineering services globally for a wide range of U.S. government clients. Some of the notable services offered are environmental monitoring, water and waste management, sustainable infrastructure design, international development and various civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design for transportation, facilities, as well as regional and local development.



Commercial / International Services Group (48%): This segment includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and all international activities excluding work performed for development agencies. The segment provides various services like environmental remediation, infrastructure and related environmental and geotechnical services as well as engineering and project management services.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tetra Tech a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $5,554.59, or a gain of 455.46%, as of June 5, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 162.60% and the price of gold increased 33.60% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TTEK.

Tetra Tech is poised to benefit from a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Also, the company's focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is encouraging. Tetra Tech's Government Services Group segment is benefiting from growth in broad-based water and environmental programs and an increase in international development work, especially for Ukraine energy programs. A strong backlog level will be beneficial for the company. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise the stock’s attractiveness. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tetra Tech’s fiscal 2023 earnings have been revised upward in the past 60 days. However, escalating expenses and supply-chain issues might affect the company's margins ahead. Unfavorable movements in foreign currencies continue to plague the company.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.61%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

