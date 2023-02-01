Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Skechers a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Skechers (SKX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SKX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Skechers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Skechers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names.



Through its distribution networks, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America, Skechers’ products are available in more than 170 countries and territories. As of Sep 30, 2022, SKX had 4,458 stores, including 532 domestic stores, 872 international locations, and 3,054 distributor, licensee and franchise stores.



Skechers offers casuals, dress casuals, comfort and lightweight, sandals, and casual fusion categories for men and women under the Skechers USA brand; sport footwear for men and women, including men’s lifestyle athletic footwear, lightweight women’s sneakers, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand; fusion and sport fusion sneakers for females of all ages under the Skechers Active brand; and vulcanized looks and at Home collection under the brand BOBS from Skechers.



The company also provides casuals, field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes for men and women under the Skechers Work brand; boots, shoes, sandals, dress sneakers, and lighted footwear for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids brand; and a vivid range of on-trend casual, dress and active styles for men under Mark Nason Collection.



The company also offers specially designed footwear collection under Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, Skechers GO Golf and YOU by Skechers.



Skechers reports under three segments - domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, direct-to-consumer (which includes domestic and international retail sales as well as e-commerce).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Skechers ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2013 would be worth $7,602.67, or a 660.27% gain, as of February 1, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 172.12% and the price of gold increased 11.12% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for SKX too.

Skechers’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its enhanced digital capabilities. Investments made to integrate store and digital ecosystems for developing a seamless omnichannel experience is driving growth. Its third-quarter 2022, revenues exceeded the consensus estimate and improved year over year on higher domestic and international sales, mainly buoyed by strength in wholesale sales. The company is witnessing solid demand for its comfort technology products. That said, Skechers has been grappling with the pandemic-related challenges including supply-chain issues, inflationary pressures and higher freight expenses. Its selling expenses jumped 18% in the quarter due to a rise in global digital and brand demand creation spend. Also, foreign currency translations remain a headwind.

The stock has jumped 15.11% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.