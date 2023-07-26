Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in ServiceNow a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ServiceNow (NOW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NOW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ServiceNow's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ServiceNow's main business drivers.

Santa Clara, CA-based ServiceNow Inc. provides cloud computing services that automate digital workflows to accelerate enterprise IT operations. The company’s Now Platform enables enterprises to enhance productivity by streamlining system processes.



By utilizing ServiceNow’s product portfolio, customers can design any workflow application to reduce the manual time taken by complex processes, and consequently optimize total cost of ownership or TCO.



The company’s solutions address the needs of many departments within an enterprise, including IT, human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.



Now platform is the foundation of the company’s cloud-based services.



The company has three product suites for IT management and operations. These are IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM) and IT Business Management (ITBM) solutions.



Non-IT products include Customer Service, HR and Security Operations.



ServiceNow’s end-markets are quite varied, which includes financial services, consumer products, IT services, health care, government, education, and technology.



In 2022, total revenues came in at $7.245 billion. ServiceNow derives revenues from two sources – subscriptions (95.1% of 2022 revenues) and professional services and other (4.9% of 2022 revenues).



North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific & Other contributed approximately 65.2%, 24.5% and 10.3% of revenues, respectively in 2022.



The company operates data centers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and the U.S.



ServiceNow has approximately 7,700 enterprise customers.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ServiceNow ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $12,833.41, or a 1,183.34% gain, as of July 26, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 170.22% and gold's return of 41.77% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for NOW too.

ServiceNow shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. It had 1,682 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the first quarter. ServiceNow’s expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are positives. New solutions — Automated service suggestions, Service Request Playbook and Workplace Scenario Planning — is helping it win new customers. Expanding portfolio with new generative AI solution is expected to drive top-line growth. Strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. Nevertheless, ServiceNow is suffering from high inflation, unfavorable forex, stiff competition, and challenging macro-economic environment.

The stock has jumped 7.86% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

