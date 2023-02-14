Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Inter Parfums a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Inter Parfums (IPAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IPAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Inter Parfums' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Inter Parfums' main business drivers.

Inter Parfums, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products. Organized as per the laws of the State of Delaware in May 1985, the company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. In July 1999, the company changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc.

The company manages its business through two operational units — European-based operations and United States-based operations. In context with the European unit, the company produces and distributes products through license agreements with other brands. Certain prestige fragrance products of the company are marketed by its owned subsidiary in Paris, Interparfums SA.

Some of the well-known brands of the company in the European unit are Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Markedly, sales through European operations contributed nearly 75% to net sales in 2021.

Additionally, products sold and marketed under the United States operations unit are either owned by the company or through licensing agreements. The unit contributed nearly 25% to the company’s sales in 2021. Some of the established brands in this category are Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge and Oscar de la Renta.

It is important to note that the company does not own any manufacturing facilities. Inter Parfums acts as a general contractor by sourcing the required components from suppliers. The components are assembled at distribution centers, which are then sent to third-party fillers. The third-party fillers manufacture the finished products for Inter Parfums and deliver the same to distribution centers.

The company sells its products mainly through department stores, specialty stores, perfumeries, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. Inter Parfum’s products are also sold through various internet platforms, including department store websites like macys.com, major websites like amazon.com, duty store websites like sephora.com, and websites of licensors such as montblanc.com.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Inter Parfums ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2013 would be worth $5,057.85, or a gain of 405.78%, as of February 14, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 172.13% and the price of gold increased 8.92% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for IPAR.

Inter Parfums’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company recently posted robust sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Its fourth-quarter 2022, net sales advanced 47% year over year. Results gained from sales growth across its European and U.S.-based operations. In the fourth quarter, IPAR witnessed solid sales increases from its largest brands, including Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS?. The company, which has been benefiting from its brand strength, remains encouraged about its prospects in 2023. Management remains positive about achieving its 2023 net sales and earnings guidance, despite supply-chain bottlenecks and geopolitical headwinds. Also, unfavorable currency rates are a concern. That said, Inter Parfums is on track to expand its business through new licenses or buyouts.

Shares have gained 6.57% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

