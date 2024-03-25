Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Exact Sciences (EXAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has developed an accurate, non-invasive, patient-friendly screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

The company is currently working on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer, with the goal of becoming a leader in cancer screening and diagnostics.

On Nov 8, 2019, Exact Sciences completed the acquisition of Genomic Health for a value of approximately $2.8 billion. Prior to merger, Genomic Health was a prominent provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests in the field of cancer care. The company used to offer its line of products under the brand name Oncotype DX.

At present, Exact Sciences products and services focus on Screening and Precision Oncology Tests. Within these two segments, Exact Sciences has two of the strongest brands in cancer diagnostics, Cologuard and Oncotype DX respectively.

Screening Tests (74.6% of total revenues in 2023, up 31% from 2022): The company’s Screening tests primarily includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard tests and PreventionGenetics.

Cologuard Test: The company’s flagship screening product, the Cologuard test, is a patient-friendly, non-invasive stool-based DNA (sDNA) screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Precision oncology Tests (25.2% of total revenues in 2023, up 5% from 2022): These tests deliver actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis.

Oncotype DX: Genomic Health’s first product, the 21-gene Oncotype DX breast cancer test launched in Jan 2004, is used to predict the likelihood of cancer recurrence, patient survival within 10 years of diagnosis and chemotherapy benefit for early-stage patients.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Exact Sciences a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2014 would be worth $4,579.65, or a 357.96% gain, as of March 25, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 180.42% and the price of gold went up 58.49% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences is gaining from robust growth in the Screening and Precision Oncology segments. The company’s efficient strategic prioritization is likely to drive future growth. It continues to witness broad-based momentum in Cologuard’s adoption and traction within health systems, with 172,000 Cologuard orders in the fourth quarter. The growing uptake of the company’s Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products is a significant advantage. Exact Sciences has received Oncotype DX orders from more than 120 countries, with 98% of orders from U.S. oncologists during the reported quarter. A strong solvency position is another advantage. The upbeat 2024 guidance is an indication of consistent growth. The company incurred an operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to mounting expenses and rising apprehension.

The stock has jumped 7.94% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

