Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Exact Sciences (EXAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has developed an accurate, non-invasive, patient-friendly screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company is currently working on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer, with the goal of becoming a leader in cancer screening and diagnostics.

On Nov 8, 2019, Exact Sciences completed the acquisition of Genomic Health for a value of approximately $2.8 billion. Prior to merger, Genomic Health was a prominent provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests in the field of cancer care. The company used to offer its line of products under the brand name Oncotype DX.

Following the consolidation, Exact Sciences currently has two of the strongest brands in cancer diagnostics, Cologuard and Oncotype DX.

Cologuard Test: This is a non-invasive stool-based DNA (sDNA) screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Oncotype DX: Genomic Health’s first product, the 21-gene Oncotype DX breast cancer test launched in Jan 2004, is used to predict the likelihood of cancer recurrence, patient survival within 10 years of diagnosis and chemotherapy benefit for early-stage patients.

In Jan 2010, Genomic launched its Oncotype DX colon cancer test to predict individual recurrence risk in stage II colon cancer patients post-surgery although the test is yet to make any significant contribution to the top line. In May 2013, Genomic Health commercialized Oncotype DX prostate cancer test.

Exact Sciences acquired Paradigm Diagnostics and Viomics in March 2020, Base Genomics Limited in October 2020 and Thrive Earlier Detection Corporation in January 2021.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Exact Sciences ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $7,568.07, or a 656.81% gain, as of June 16, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 172.07% and gold's return of 35.32% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences exited the first quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected results. The quarterly loss narrowed significantly from the year-ago period’s levels. Robust revenues from the Screening and Precision Oncology segments contributed to the first-quarter top line. During the quarter, 10,000 new healthcare professionals ordered Cologuard, bringing the total to over 312,000. The growing uptake of the company’s Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products which helps in the diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer looks encouraging. The raised 2023 guidance is a major upside. Year-to-date, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. However, the decline in COVID-19 sales hampered top-line growth. The company incurred an operating loss, raising apprehension.

Shares have gained 14.90% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.