Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has developed an accurate, non-invasive, patient-friendly screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company is currently working on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer, with the goal of becoming a leader in cancer screening and diagnostics.

On Nov 8, 2019, Exact Sciences completed the acquisition of Genomic Health for a value of approximately $2.8 billion. Prior to merger, Genomic Health was a prominent provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests in the field of cancer care. The company used to offer its line of products under the brand name Oncotype DX.

Following the consolidation, Exact Sciences currently has two of the strongest brands in cancer diagnostics, Cologuard and Oncotype DX.

Cologuard Test: This is a non-invasive stool-based DNA (sDNA) screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Oncotype DX: Genomic Health’s first product, the 21-gene Oncotype DX breast cancer test launched in Jan 2004, is used to predict the likelihood of cancer recurrence, patient survival within 10 years of diagnosis and chemotherapy benefit for early-stage patients.

In Jan 2010, Genomic launched its Oncotype DX colon cancer test to predict individual recurrence risk in stage II colon cancer patients post-surgery although the test is yet to make any significant contribution to the top line. In May 2013, Genomic Health commercialized Oncotype DX prostate cancer test.

Exact Sciences acquired Paradigm Diagnostics and Viomics in March 2020, Base Genomics Limited in October 2020 and Thrive Earlier Detection Corporation in January 2021.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Exact Sciences ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $5,913.72, or a gain of 491.37%, as of January 13, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 170.59% and the price of gold went up 9.67% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences exited the third quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected results. The quarter’s net loss was narrower than the year-ago period figure. Robust revenues from the Screening and Precision Oncology segments contributed to the third-quarter top line. The company noted that more than 292,000 healthcare providers ordered Cologuard from its launch till the end of September. The growing uptake of the company’s Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products are major advantages. On the flip side, a decline in COVID-19 sales hampered top-line growth. The company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review, raising apprehension. A decline in the short-term cash level is a concern as well. In the past year, Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry.

The stock is up 53.64% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

