Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Eaton a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Eaton (ETN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ETN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Eaton's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Eaton's main business drivers.

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corporation plc is a diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems. It sells products in more than 175 countries and has 92,000 employees. The company was founded in 1916.



Eaton’s current reportable segments post closure of the Hydraulics segment on Aug 2, 2021 are Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.



The Electrical Americas segment includes sales contracts that are primarily for electrical and industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, as well as services that are primarily produced and sold in North and South America. The Electrical Global segment consists of the same activities as mentioned in Electrical Americas but are primarily produced and sold outside of North and South America.



Vehicle segment includes the company's erstwhile truck and automotive segments. The truck segment designs, manufactures and markets powertrain systems and other components for commercial vehicle markets. Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerospace fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use.



The eMobility segment focus on two technologies within electrical vehicles, namely Power electronics & conversion and Power distribution & circuit protection.



Eaton's segments — Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility — contributed 41%, 28.2%, 14.6%, 13.6% and 2.6%, respectively to 2022 revenues.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Eaton a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2013 would be worth $3,633.61, or a gain of 263.36%, as of August 31, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 176.48% and gold's return of 32.72% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ETN.

Eaton’s second-quarter earnings and sales were better than expected. The ongoing research and development are allowing it to develop products for providing efficient power management solutions. Eaton will benefit from the improving end market conditions and contribution from its organic assets which will assist it to retain a strong market position. ETN is expanding via strategic acquisitions and its rising backlog shows strong demand for its products. Eaton's strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it to cut costs. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, ETN’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations

The stock has jumped 5.12% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

